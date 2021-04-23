DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Million

Brokerages expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post sales of $2.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 million and the highest is $3.47 million. DURECT reported sales of $2.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $29.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.19 million, with estimates ranging from $15.30 million to $40.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05. DURECT has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.96. The stock has a market cap of $399.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

