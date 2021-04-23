Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Dynacor Gold Mines stock opened at C$2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.46 million and a P/E ratio of 18.04. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.53 and a 1 year high of C$2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.27 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, and precious metals deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 8,432 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.