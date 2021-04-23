DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). DZS reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $88.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on DZSI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

DZS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,933. DZS has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $391.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.32.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DZS by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DZS by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in DZS by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in DZS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

