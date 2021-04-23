e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 159.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $30.56.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,731.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,433 shares of company stock worth $12,965,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 48.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 47.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 84,065 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

