E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.40 by Independent Research

Apr 23rd, 2021


E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.40 ($12.24) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.88 ($12.80).

E.On stock opened at €10.11 ($11.89) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.13. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

