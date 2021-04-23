E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €10.40 by Independent Research

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €10.40 ($12.24) target price by equities researchers at Independent Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.88 ($12.80).

E.On stock opened at €10.11 ($11.89) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.13. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

