E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EONGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DZ Bank upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. E.On has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.