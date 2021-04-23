EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.24

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.24 and traded as low as $17.60. EACO shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 160 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $85.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

