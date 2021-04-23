Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Eagle Financial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
EFBI opened at $18.60 on Friday. Eagle Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $18.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 million, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.13.
