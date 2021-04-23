Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 317,494 shares.The stock last traded at $50.37 and had previously closed at $49.03.

EAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Eargo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.16.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Eargo news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $367,738.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,891 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,689 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

