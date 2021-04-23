EasyFi Trading 55.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. EasyFi has a market capitalization of $31.41 million and $8.21 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 55.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $12.44 or 0.00024481 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EasyFi

EasyFi (EASY) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

Buying and Selling EasyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

