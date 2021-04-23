Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $17,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Eaton by 88.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eaton by 2.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 597,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after buying an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $141.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.11. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.62%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

