Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC trimmed its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 31,487 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,486. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

