eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.48.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

