eBoost (EBST) Market Capitalization Tops $5.98 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last week, eBoost has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0598 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $5.98 million and $2,614.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.27 or 0.00471574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000555 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002734 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

