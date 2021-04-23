ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Hits New 1-Year High at $400.00

Shares of ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 393.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 88491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 380 ($4.96).

The company has a market capitalization of £265.80 million and a PE ratio of 76.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 346.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 278.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile (LON:EAH)

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

