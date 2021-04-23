EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.86

EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.86 and traded as high as C$4.69. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.64, with a volume of 6,280 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$265.13 million and a P/E ratio of -87.55. The company has a current ratio of 39.10, a quick ratio of 37.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.86.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard coatings; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of building products, such as wood composites to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, including formaldehyde and methyl diphenyl diisocyanate in their formulation.

