Eden (EDN) Price Tops $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 30.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Eden has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. Eden has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $438,837.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00067720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00092684 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00054878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $335.62 or 0.00669816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.34 or 0.07815963 BTC.

About Eden

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

