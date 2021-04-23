Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EDNMY. HSBC lowered shares of Edenred from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDNMY traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567. Edenred has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $29.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200-day moving average of $27.47.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Plus, Nutrisavings, etc.; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, UTA, Ticket Empresarial, etc.

