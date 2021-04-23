Edgeless (EDG) Trading Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Edgeless has a market cap of $975,370.99 and approximately $114.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00066332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00091582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00658139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.42 or 0.07664055 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

