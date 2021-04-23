Edmp Inc. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edmp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.5% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ opened at $165.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $434.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.58. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

