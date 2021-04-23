EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.88

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.88 and traded as high as $25.00. EDP Renováveis shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

