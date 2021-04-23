Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.16.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.24. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $689,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after buying an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $1,122,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,283,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,233,148. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

