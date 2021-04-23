eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of eHealth worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in eHealth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in eHealth by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $66.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.92.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

