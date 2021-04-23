Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.30 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $10.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $604.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,562,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $542.23. The stock has a market cap of $376.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.60 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

