Eidelman Virant Capital Has $6.69 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 2.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $85.77. 389,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,747,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

