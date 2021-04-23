Eidelman Virant Capital Has $7.76 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 3.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $24.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,292.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,955. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,138.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,882.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,232.20 and a 1 year high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,390.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

