Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,875 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,090,100,000 after purchasing an additional 77,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after acquiring an additional 32,967 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after acquiring an additional 296,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 62,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $4,793,109.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,109.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.04. 32,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,398. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

