Eidelman Virant Capital Purchases 307,350 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2,391.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 307,350 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up approximately 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233,265 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 622,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,213,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of -298.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.