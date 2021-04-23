Einsteinium (EMC2) Trading 32% Lower This Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000702 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $79.54 million and $299,071.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.48 or 0.00472106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000582 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,547,226 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.