Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$17.50.

ELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total transaction of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$47,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$611,432.30. Insiders have sold 12,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,504 in the last ninety days.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down C$0.32 on Friday, hitting C$13.77. 467,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,448. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$10.43 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

