Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

ELD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$17.50.

TSE ELD traded down C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$13.80. 322,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,138. The company has a market cap of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 18.43. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$10.43 and a 12 month high of C$18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$47,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,432.30. Also, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total transaction of C$100,879.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Insiders have sold 12,880 shares of company stock worth $186,504 over the last three months.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

