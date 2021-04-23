Electrify.Asia 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52,760.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $1.42 million and $52,760.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00067265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00018982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00092362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.58 or 0.00662168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00050912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.99 or 0.07914483 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

ELEC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

