Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0194

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Electroneum has a market cap of $346.56 million and $3.35 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,857,332,891 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.