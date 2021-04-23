Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,122 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.90. The stock had a trading volume of 147,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,193. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.33.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

