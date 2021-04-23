Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,540 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,608 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after purchasing an additional 718,890 shares during the period.

IWP traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.38. The stock had a trading volume of 52,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,357. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

