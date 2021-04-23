Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $222.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,993. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $223.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.