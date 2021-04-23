Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 14,885 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 141.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 178,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,852 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,767. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.49.

