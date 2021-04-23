Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 368 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $534.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.66. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.18 and a 12-month high of $539.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock worth $27,958,427. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $519.35.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

