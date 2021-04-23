Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund comprises 0.9% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 73,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,132,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period.

Shares of FFC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.62. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

