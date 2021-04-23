Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 137.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 35,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 113,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. SSI Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,332,000.

LMBS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,133. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

