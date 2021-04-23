Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in RingCentral by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.70. The company had a trading volume of 28,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,988. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.05 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of -261.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.