Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 142.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.75. 7,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,811. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.66.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

