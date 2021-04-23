Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,935 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 27.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 82,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.55. 44,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

