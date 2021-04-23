Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,926 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 325,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 159,656 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 79,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 189,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 92,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 52,670 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.31. 7,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.