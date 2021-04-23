Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,491. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $147.79.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

