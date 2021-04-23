Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after purchasing an additional 89,705 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,273,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3,374.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RFDI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $46.83 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

