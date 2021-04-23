Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. 160,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,323. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.00. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $18.35.

