Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,340 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 126.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,564. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $231.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

