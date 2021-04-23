Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,473 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $36,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 106,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $442,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 376.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 103,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 81,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.48. 182,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,558,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

