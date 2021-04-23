Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,877 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,877 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $49.03. 38,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,061,997. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.46 and a 12-month high of $49.12.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

